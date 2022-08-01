DLC Altar of War has been released and No King No Kingdom tournament has started!

To participate in the tournament, you need to build a building from the Altar of War(DLC required)

Building Menu -> Advanced -> Page2

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2078220/No_King_No_Kingdom__Altar_of_War/

It allows you to start the Invasion Event whenever you feel ready. It brings a certain amount of enemy waves, you need to withstand.

With each victory, The Altar of War moves to the next level. It brings stronger enemies in larger quantities.

The player with the highest Altar of War level will become a winner

WARNING

Old saves will not be able to be used for the tournament. So all participants will start a new game

-Sandbox mode is recommended for the tournament, but if you change the advanced settings in the sandbox mode, you will not be able to participate in the leaderboard and the tournament.

It is recommended to save the game before starting the invasion because you cannot save the game during the invasion

The winner will receive:

No King No Kingdom digital key

DLC King of Angels digital key

DLC Altar of War digital key

DLC Shield of Great Protectors digital key

No King No Kingdom VR digital key

No King No Kingdom booster pack (Steam cards set)



The nicknames of the Top 10 players will forever be saved on the tournament leaderboard

Good luck!ːKingThumbsUpː