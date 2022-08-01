Patch v. 1.0.34

Share · View all patches · Build 9230975 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 16:46:22 UTC by Wendy

Hey there, tactics fans! I've got another update for you. The next big content push is nearly done; I'm just taking care of some housekeeping before I kick it out the door. :)

New in this patch:

-- for performance reasons, the game now automatically turns off the path-clearing algorithm for the AI if a map's combined width and height are greater than 48. (This helps enormously in speeding up enemy turns for big maps like Battle with Ebon Raban).

-- tweaked the AI so that it will always disregard scenery-clearing moves which do less than 1/5th the object's total health in damage.

-- reduced the sample rate on unit idle animations to 15 FPS to better match the other character animations.

-- made Longbow Mastery a much earlier get in the proc gen bowman skill progression.

-- added documentation for SaveChar to the Guide.

-- fixed a small typo in Crypt Diving.

-- fixed: in some circumstances, the AI would move a unit after the unit's turn had ended.

-- fixed: title screen music would begin playing at full volume regardless of music volume settings.

-- fixed: the AddPortrait action was only looking for characters actively on the battlefield when used in battle.

-- fixed: the game would ignore script IDs used as reference name parameters in the ChangeExpression and PortraitParticles script actions.

--extended the click-and-draggable area for the dialogue editor downward to accommodate mouse navigation of much larger dialogue trees.

Thanks for sticking with the game; I'm excited to show you the new content I've been working on!

Tactically yours,

Craig