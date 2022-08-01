 Skip to content

Still be a Human update for 1 August 2022

Release fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9230834 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed windowed mode;
Fixed incorrect display at resolutions below 2k;
Added resolution 2 and 4K recommended 1980 or lower;
Dialogues between floors can now be skipped;
The start message now appears only once;
Screen with results replaced;
Added last dialogue after the third boss;
Fixed "Run Demo" to "Play"

