Fixed windowed mode;
Fixed incorrect display at resolutions below 2k;
Added resolution 2 and 4K recommended 1980 or lower;
Dialogues between floors can now be skipped;
The start message now appears only once;
Screen with results replaced;
Added last dialogue after the third boss;
Fixed "Run Demo" to "Play"
Still be a Human update for 1 August 2022
Release fix
