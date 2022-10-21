 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

发糖模拟器 update for 21 October 2022

Fhtagn Simulator is launched now!

Share · View all patches · Build 9230792 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Fhtagn Simulator is launched now! Save 10% to add to library! 

Brand new graphic design, hundreds of new cards and new mechanics! Are you ready to summon the The Old Gods? 

Join our discord：https://discord.gg/UKGRp3ytnb

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link