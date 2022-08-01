Update, Version 20220801

English

##########Content#############

New prefix: Forest-Explorer (Increase speed if in forests)

New item and document: <<Welcome to Queensmouth>>

Two copies of this book can be found in the modern day version of the Ardham Hotel. (It does not exist in the 1978 version because the manager of the hotel back then was [Data Redacted])

One copy of this book can be found in the Unlucky-13 Motel alongside with some text from holy books which may help fighting the possessed outside.

Recycling this item can gain paper.

##########DEBUG##############

Fixed a typo on Desert Explorer. (Does not affect existing items.)

Fixed a bug that when recycling the item "A Letter to Mayor," you get the scraps. It now gives paper.

简体中文

##########Content#############

新词缀：巡林客的 （在树林时增加额外速度）

新的物品和文档：《欢迎来到王后镇》

两本这样的书籍可以在现代版本的阿德汉姆旅店找到。（不存在于1978年的版本，因为1978年版本的旅店经理是【数据删除】）

一本这样的书籍可以在厄运-13汽车旅馆找到，同时那个柜子里还有一些神圣典籍上的文字可以用于和门外那些被附体之人作战。

可以通过熔化这本书籍获得纸张。

##########DEBUG##############

修正了沙漠探险家物品上一个英语语法错误。(不影响已经生成的物品。)

修复了熔化《给镇长的信》会获得废料而非纸张的BUG