Civitatem update for 1 August 2022

Civitatem - Out now!

Hi Guys,

After staying several years in Early Access, we finally made to transition to Full Launch! Many things have changed and improved, and all these things wouldn't be possible without your help, so i thank you and i hope you hope you will enjoy the full Civitatem experience.

Below is a infographic with differences between Early Access and the current Full Release version.

For feedback and questions you can use:

Civitatem Steam Forums: https://steamcommunity.com/app/670820/discussions/
LW Game Discord: https://discord.gg/7B7gyPM
Submit Feedback button from the in-game menu.

Thanks for your support,
George

