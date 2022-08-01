THE NEW HORIZONS UPDATE!

MORE THAN JUST A NEW PAINTJOB!
The Orville: New Horizons introduced a completely overhauled look for the interior of the starship.
This is our interpretation of those changes, including –
- A simplified internal layout. Were you getting lost? Didn’t know where to go? Well now it should be a little easier to get around, and a little harder to hide away from Admiral Christie!
- Entirely New Engineering room, including the wondersome Quantum Core. Bask in the glory of the rotating sphere of beauty!
- Astrophysics Lab. It seems that Isaac outgrew his old lab and now spends most of his time in the beautiful new Astrophysics lab down on the lower decks of Deck K.
- The Main Bridge didn’t escape an overhaul, more blue lights! New command chairs! New display panels! What more could you want?
- The Shuttlebay and new Shuttle! We bid adieu to the bubble-shuttles of olde, and welcome the expertly designed new Planetary Union shuttles. Why not take one for a spin?
- No more carpet and padded square walls in the hallways! We’re all about that metallic look now!
Changed files in this update