Campaign QoL and Bug Fix Update (Version 0.77 Early Access)

We've just released version 0.77 for We Are The Caretakers, bringing a host of new improvements and bug fixes across the game. Here's the full list of changes!
Features
- Added a new transition sequence between Eras that includes the Era name, current year, and narrative description for the events that will take place.
- Music themes now change in the HQ during the Era transition instead of later.
- Fixed poacher units being able to initiate another attack sequence on a Raun they just wounded in the field.
- Town info text now includes Bonus tribute in the total amount.
- Town info text now changes to reflect the stats it heals after new technologies (will healing -Temples) are unlocked.
- Continued work and bug fixes on Era 4 content (to be released at 1.0)
- Properly block UI input in the HQ during some transitions and main screens when appropriate.
- Fixed repairable structures being destroyed on repair, leaving hanging callout icons, and not retaining their roll-over outline and info. Improved reliability of enemy AI sequences when they look to undo player repairs.
- Added a big reputation loss when the baby raun is finished by opposing units in encounters. Protect the baby raun at all costs!
- HQ Globe objects such as the barrier and [redacted] now keep their visibility state after missions and after loading a save game. Added sounds and UI polish to HQ globe cutscenes.
- Adjusted the look of some towns in Era 3 missions, and improved how outlines cover the boundaries of the models.
- Era 2 Defeat Poachers mission now shows the "poacher spawn bar" previously only used in survival mode. Changed the spawn timing and unit compositions for this and other missions in Era 2
- A major boss unit in Era 3 now reliably appears in a single earlier mission instead of a chance of it in many missions. This improves the challenge of earlier missions and ensures the narrative events make sense later in the era.
- Major boss in Era 3 has improved field AI and more states to give the player time to react.
- Changed victory and idle animations for many characters.
- Fixed bugs with returning from mid-mission sequence in major boss mission.
- Fixed error when a selected field loot item gets consumed while it is being inspected.
- Removed redundant HQ dialogue in Era 2 protect raun.
- Changed the "Mission Length" text for each mission to reflect their play time accurately.
- Improved washed out lighting in Era 3 biome encounters.
- Added new boss music for a variety of boss and major encounters in the game.
- Shortened the length of the boss intro camera.
- Fixed Wound finisher not applying the reputation loss appropriately (now has variable amounts and shows feedback)
- Hide floating stat change text when the amount is 0 for non stamina/will stats.
- Fixed some hidden technologies not revealing their description when requirements are met.
- Button sounds now play in controller mode in HQ story missions.
- Better enemy types and squad compositions for mission in Eras 2 and 3
- Balanced stats for bosses (generally giving more stamina and support units to add challenge)
