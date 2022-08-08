 Skip to content

Tyrant's Blessing update for 8 August 2022

You can get it for 20% off through Aug 15th!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! We have some very exciting news for you all today!

Destroy the Tyrant’s Undying army today - Tyrant’s Blessing is now live on PC! 🥳

Thank you all for your support throughout development! We couldn’t have made it this far without you all. You all in our community mean so much to us and we can’t be more excited for you to discover the world of

Be sure to let us know what you think! You can leave us a review, tell us about a bug you’ve found, or just to give some feedback in our Discord - we’d love to hear from you! You can also follow us on Twitter for more news.

