Experimental Controls Patch

NOTE: this update gets rid of the fireworks
Controls Patch
A minor patch/update with the biggest change being the option of having gamepad controls for camera orbit/lookaround. Three new options have been added to the control settings panel, but only 2 of them; the camera and view sensitivity options are in working order. The "secondary controls" refer to the control scheme you can toggle in flight with right click, AKA the mouse as joystick scheme. Its been renamed to secondary controls because you will soon be able to control the aircraft with something other than the mouse in this mode.
Changelog
- Fixed: singlemissions return button in hangar now actually works
- Added: loading screen
- Fixed: UI now picks up negative G's
- Added: cockpit G-force effects
- Added: view sensitivity option
- Tweaked: hangar UI
- Added: new options to control settings panel
- Fixed: gamepad or other controllers should now be supported for looking around
- Fixed: FAB-250 interfering with camera
- Tweaked: NS-45 ammo count increased from 40 to 200
- Fixed: weapon camera not working on USSR missiles
- Tweaked: More aircraft are now compatible with the later model Sidewinder
- Tweaked: USSR missile trails
- Tweaked: USSR engine heat
- Optimized: afterburner light optimization
- Optimized: USSR missiles
Changed files in this update