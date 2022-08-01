Leaderboards & Improved Hardcore Mode

Hey, here's the second early access update. First, I'm adding global leaderboards and the ability to try as many daily runs as you like. Second, I'm beefing up the hardcore game mode to give people that want a challenge, a real challenge. It's even harder than before the previous difficulty balance update. Additionally any hardcore run will be ranked higher than a normal casual run.
So hope to see you on the leader boards.
Changelog:
- Adding a global leaderboard.
- Removing daily run game type as can now try as many dailies as you want.
- Adding a leaderboard selector to some menus.
- Player now displays as green on leaderboards.
- Leaderboards can now display loops.
- Enemy callouts now more visual.
- Reducing initial enemy stun when they first sense player.
- AK-313 now has a description.
