Afterthought - Full Release

We are Studio Moondowner and we want to introduce our debut game, Afterthought, a 2D speedrun-platformer. This is the fruit of 7 years of work.

Features?

Surreal and Colorful World

8 unique worlds, each with their own art direction, level design and musical direction

Unique Skill System

We created 5 skills that each feel different and can complement each other. The game was carefully designed to be possibly cleared by each skill individually or in conjunction.

Active Leader Boards with many sorting options

Our leader boards come with a ghost system for replay, studying and competing. Each record can also be sorted by skill combination. Meaning you are not bound to any playstyle and can compare with similar records.

8 Crazy Bosses

The player will face 8 different bosses, each with distinct visual designs and creative ways to challenge the movement system. You might have to run away or chase someone, who knows?

6 Hours of Soundtrack in 100 Individual Tracks

The creation of the soundtrack itself also started 7 years ago, while the main bulk was produced over the last 3 years. The soundtrack switches genres with each world and spans from techno, industrial, classic to folk and jazz.