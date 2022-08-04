Testlive Update 3.0 (2022.08.04)

WORK IN PROGRESS BUILD AND DOCUMENT

This is a work in progress build and as such, neither of the changes and implementations found in it are final. Neither is the patchnotes document, which will be updated, corrected and completed over the Testlive period to better reflect the work in progress nature of this build.

Exiles of the sorcerous Testlive lands!

The time is here. We’re deploying Update 3.0 on Testlive for you to try out before it goes live on all platforms in the near future. This is the biggest free content update we have ever worked on for the game, and there is a lot to unpack here. So let’s get started!

Conan Exiles Update 3.0 brings a ton of new content, revamps core aspects of the game and adds a new progression system and an in-game shop. This amount of changes can be overwhelming, so we have compiled most of what you can expect in this update, while keeping some of the details as a surprise for those of you who don’t want spoilers!

We hope you enjoy the read and Update 3.0. Our team has been hard at work on all these features for months and we’re ecstatic to be be able to finally show you what’s included in what will be the biggest content update for Conan Exiles to date.

Welcome to the Age of Sorcery.

IMPORTANT NOTE REGARDING MODS

Please remember that updates can mess with the functionality of your installed mods. We suggest taking a backup of your current database before updating to any new patch if you have mods installed. For the purposes of testing, we recommend not using any mods when playing on Testlive.



This is a simplified list of the biggest changes included in Update 3.0. We encourage you to play around with this early build of the game on Testlive and report any issues you may find!





Engage in Ritual Magic, brew powerful Alchemical potions and Cast powerful spells from 5 different Sorcery schools. But keep in mind, this power doesn’t come for free and your character will succumb to permanent Corruption the deeper your Sorcery knowledge becomes. Beware!

Unlock bigger Sorcerous powers and perks by sacrificing your body to permanent corruption.

5 different schools of Sorcery at launch.

3 Types of Sorcery at launch: Ritual Magic, Alchemy and Spell Casting.

New Sorcery Workstations: Sorcery Bench, Chalk Circle, Sacrificial Stone, Shallow Grave and Transportory Stone.

New items and gear for Sorcerers-to-be!





We’re evolving the way we release post-launch cosmetic content with the new Battle Pass system and the new in-game store, the Black Lotus Bazaar!

Battle Passes will be centered around seasons, or Ages, each introducing big content updates, starting with 3.0: The Age of Sorcery!

Every Age will be divided into Chapters, each one introducing a new Battle Pass with new progression and cosmetic content to be unlocked!

Each Age will be centered around a theme and will also bring new free playable content included in new major game updates.

Unlock new items and cosmetics with the Battle Pass for free, or help us support the game by purchasing the paid Battle Pass track that will unlock even more cool stuff.

Daily challenges will let you progress towards the active Battle Pass

New in-game store, the Black Lotus Bazaar, where to purchase previous DLC packs, as well as new items individually or bundled together at a discount.

New in-game currency to allow purchases in the store: Crom Coins.

NOTE: Purchases on the Battle Pass and Black Lotus Bazaar are disabled during Testlive.





We’re expanding the Events System spearheaded with Grave Matters by adding new events that will bring new life and dynamism to both the Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah!

New special events will appear on both the Exiled Lands and Isle of Siptah maps, rewarding those players brave enough to face the challenge and come out victorious!

They will not be shown in the in-game map, but you may encounter them organically while you play!

New and old events will be added over time, rotating the active list with future patches and updates!

Optional feature, can be disabled or enabled via Server Settings.





We are changing the way Attributes and player Perks work in Conan Exiles, with completely new Attribute skill trees and reworked perks that will provide meaningful choices and powerful builds for your characters!

The previous Attributes have been reworked and substituted by a new set: Strength, letting you hit stuff harder. Agility, making you more nimble and deadlier with ranged weapons and certain melee weapons. Vitality, letting you survive for longer. Grit, letting you shrug off damage more easily. Expertise, for those of you focused on survival and building. Authority will let you command stronger, better, bigger armies.

You now gain an Attribute Point per level.

You can now invest up to 20 points per Attribute skill tree. Every 10 and 20 points you will be able to choose between 2 different perks to customize your character even further.

You can now also choose to Corrupt your Attributes and Perks. By inflicting permanent Corruption to your character, you’ll be able to gain new wretched but augmented versions of the normal perks that will let you play with the nefarious Sorcerous powers of this world at a cost to your humanity.

Attribute bonuses from Weapons and other Gear have been removed. Weapon damage now scales based on base damage and points invested in Strength or Agility. Armor, Potions, Food, Warpaints no longer provide Attribute bonuses. They now provide buffs to stats instead. You can now only have one Potion/Elixir buff and one Food buff at a time. Buffs to the same stat can be stacked, though.

Followers (Pets and Thralls) have also received a balancing pass: They will now only have 4 stats: Strength, Agility, Grit and Vitality. Their Perks have also changed due to the general revamp. Their HP has been reduced based on their Tier. Their damage output has been reduced by roughly 50%.







We are changing the building system to be more player-friendly, intuitive, less time consuming and easier to access all your pieces from a new Building UI! And we’re adding a new Creative Mode that will let you focus on bringing your creations to life!

New Construction Hammer item added to the game. Equip it to access the new Building UI!

The Construction Hammer will let you access the new Building UI from where you can see all your building sets and pieces! (pressing F by default)

If you have enough resources in your inventory, you will now see in the UI how many of each piece you can craft with your current inventory.

Placing down pieces from the Building UI will now automatically craft the building pieces for you cutting down on the clutter and inventory micromanagement!

You can now rapidly change your building brush by looking at an object that has been placed and pressing Middle Mouse Button / R3.

You can also use the Construction Hammer and the Building UI to remove pieces you no longer want.

If you log into the game with building pieces that are covered by this new system in your inventory, they will be converted to its raw materials and placed in a box within your inventory so you can use those materials in your new session.

New Creative Mode added to the game. Accessed from the Admin panel or Esc Menu, it will activate cheats on your character, unlock all recipes and remove unnecessary UI elements temporarily so you can focus on building. Once you disable Creative Mode, your character will return to normal and the normal gameplay UI will be restored! New server settings added to further customize your building experience! Building Stability slider. “Build Everywhere” mode (bypasses building block restrictions).







You can now apply different looks to your Weapons and Armor (as long as both items are from the same category), in what you normally have requested as “a transmog system”!

New workbench added where you can apply Illusions to your gear.

You will need two items: the one you want as an illusion, and the one you imbue the illusion onto.

The Illusion item will be lost during the process.

Both items need to be of the same type and category for the Illusion to happen (i.e. you cannot apply a sword Illusion onto a hammer).

You need to have the Knowledge to create both items in order to apply the Illusion

In case of DLC items, Bazaar or Battle Pass items you need to own that content in your account in order to use it in the Illusion system.

Sorcery!

New Battle Pass and Black Lotus Bazaar!

Events system!

Building system revamp!

Creative mode!

Attributes and perks revamp!

Illusion system!

Extensive balance changes!

Months worth of bugfixing and QoL additions!

Many improvements to animations!

Better menu navigation with a controller!

GRASS NOT POKING THROUGH FOUNDATIONS!!

…and many, MANY more fixes and additions!



