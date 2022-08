Share · View all patches · Build 9230201 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 14:39:12 UTC by Wendy

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are today's late night fixes.

Add gender hint for animals, you can choose male and female.

Fix the bug that auto-feeding is invalid

Fix the bug that the item stacking stars were wrong (the problem that two-star items and one-star items were stacked together)

Welcome to give us your feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.