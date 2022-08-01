Animal Husbandry update is out now!

Dear Adventurers,

Today we’ve changed the rules of Green Hell - at least, a bit. From now on, Jake Higgins can build an animal pen and breed three animals: capybara, tapir and peccary!

To capture those beautiful creatures a new weapon - the Blowpipe - will come in handy. With the use of the blow darts imbued with the Poison Dart Frog venom you can put your catch to sleep, unharmed.

And as you’ve probably guessed, in order to become friends with the captured animal you’ll need to put some effort into it! As you put the animal into its pen and take care of it by feeding and cleaning the place, you’ll gain its trust. When your herd is happy, you can see it grow in numbers! Enjoy the company of both parents and their cute newborns. And the most important thing - the animals will respond to your whistle, and you’ll be able to PET THE ANIMAL.

Animal Husbandry update also adds a beekeeping mechanic, so now, besides plants and meat, you’re able to harvest a premium snack of the Amazonian jungle: honey!

complete your farm with beehive, then colonize it with the queen bee and enjoy one of the rarest snacks of the jungle - honey New constructions: Animal Pen, Beehive, Feeding Trough, Water Trough, Frog Stretcher

Thank you so much for your support. We can’t wait to hear what’s your favourite feature from the Animal Husbandry Expansion!