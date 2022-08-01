Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.291.125

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

【FYI: The old archive cannot be opened in the alpha version. If you need to use the old archive, please switch to the stable version to use it.】

Here's the changelog of the re-worked welfare system, check them below:

Original ways of inc&decrease of happiness and health value will no longer apply in further versions.

There're now several different sections in the gaining of Happiness&Health value bonuses, a reworked kind of stat tips is also applied to happiness and health value.

Happiness and health value now have reworked effects in different intervals.

Citizen's panels now show stats about happiness&health related requirements.

Happiness and health value now have a max number of 150% rather than 200%

A Happiness and health-affected bonus is applied in the starting phase of the games.

Reworked effects&panels for following structures: Churches/Mosques, Hospitals/Barber Shops. Theatres/Jingju Theatres,Bath houses.

Reworked effects of certain structures and Remodel selections.

Changed classification and effect for certain items.

Removal of existing items and rework of original recipes.

Reworked Happiness and health value related tech-trees

Tombstones will now expire faster.

Help texts are changed to reflect reworks on happiness and health system.

Reworks on guide texts.

Reworks on new players' guides.

Reworks on first game texts.



A better upper-left resource panel:

Annual production&consumption is now available in tips-items.

A new button jumping to stock management

Reworked resource classification in the panel.

Optimized text effects in the resource panel.

Easy searching:

Searching panel is now available in some of the Help texts,City Details and Trading panels.

Categorized display is now available for some search panels.

Fuzzy query by the initial letters is now available in search panels.

Features:

Fertile soil bonuses will now apply to orchards.

A selection of "2" is now available for initial population.

Fruits now have higher costs, no fruit seeds will be given in the start-game.

Overall fat production-50%

Recipe of straw shoes are now available in Knitting workshop rathen than the tailors'

Cellars and storage yards are now placed in changed position of the tech tree of "Logistics"

Range of effects will be displayed whenever a structure with effect range is selected.

Now you can summon the control panel with ctrl+~.

Aesthetics:

An almost-overhaul on the VFX of structure models.

Citizens with both handcarts and horses will now make makeshift wagons, a great step forward!

Plantations now have better models and readjusted planting areas.

Structure panels now looks better in double-row mode.

A new health value-related structure: Latrine.

Bugfixes:

Fishing ports will now be correctly benefitted from education bonuses.

Reworked on the positioning of the accesses and working animals in the delivery center.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select Properties - BETAS , and choose the game version you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



Game Saves Compatibility

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible. We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary. Warning

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community