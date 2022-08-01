Update #44 Skin Overlays

Update #44
New Content:
Skin Overlays!
Wear the skin overlay over your default skin or in addition to any other skin to change the skins look, 1 overlay skin changes the color of any skin.
New Item: Volcanic Overlay 1% drop chance from Dead Grounds Bosses.
General Changes:
- Fixed Hat incorrect item display type.
- Fixed some typos.
- Fixed Kingler's Crown to properly display.
- Fixed Kingler's Crown Quest dialog.
- Fixed some water overlapping terrain.
- Fixed NPC shop currency displays.
- Fixed some random UI.
- Increased draw distance from 700 to 1200.
- Implemented Occlusion Culling for performance.
- Edited some annoying terrain spots.
- Adjusted Alien Elites stats.
- Added more Skeletons to Dead Grounds Mountain, changed spawn rate to be 5 seconds.
- Changed name Alien Elite to [Elite] Alien.
- Added a 50% chance for a Fire Keeper to drop Volcanic Rocks.
- Added a 25% chance for Skeletons to drop Volcanic Rocks.
- Changed the Ash drop rate on Skeletons from 10% to 25% chance to drop.
- Increased Magma armor drop rates slightly.
- Lowered Charred Wood Harvest from 5000 to 1000 HP.
- Lowered Trophies cost on Weapons from 100,000 to 25,000.
Changed files in this update