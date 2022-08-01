 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 1 August 2022

Update #44 Skin Overlays

Update #44 Skin Overlays

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update #44

New Content:

Skin Overlays!

Wear the skin overlay over your default skin or in addition to any other skin to change the skins look, 1 overlay skin changes the color of any skin.
New Item: Volcanic Overlay 1% drop chance from Dead Grounds Bosses.

General Changes:

  • Fixed Hat incorrect item display type.
  • Fixed some typos.
  • Fixed Kingler's Crown to properly display.
  • Fixed Kingler's Crown Quest dialog.
  • Fixed some water overlapping terrain.
  • Fixed NPC shop currency displays.
  • Fixed some random UI.
  • Increased draw distance from 700 to 1200.
  • Implemented Occlusion Culling for performance.
  • Edited some annoying terrain spots.
  • Adjusted Alien Elites stats.
  • Added more Skeletons to Dead Grounds Mountain, changed spawn rate to be 5 seconds.
  • Changed name Alien Elite to [Elite] Alien.
  • Added a 50% chance for a Fire Keeper to drop Volcanic Rocks.
  • Added a 25% chance for Skeletons to drop Volcanic Rocks.
  • Changed the Ash drop rate on Skeletons from 10% to 25% chance to drop.
  • Increased Magma armor drop rates slightly.
  • Lowered Charred Wood Harvest from 5000 to 1000 HP.
  • Lowered Trophies cost on Weapons from 100,000 to 25,000.

