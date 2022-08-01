Update 2 - A New Challenge

Hi all,

Sandra and Jacob here with some news hot off the course: It’s time for a new update - A New Challenge!

We’ve loved seeing all the creative ways you’ve approached the game since it launched. Seeing such spectacular shots shared via our Discord and social has brought huge smiles to our faces – and we can’t wait to see what you do with this new update. If you're not already there, we'd love to have you Discord: https://discord.gg/4CRYf4yMzg

IMPORTANT: Before we get into the details, though: this update changes a few things behind the scenes which will make it incompatible with mid-run saves from previous versions. So please make sure you finish your current run before you update, otherwise you will lose it. Don’t worry: everything else you’ve unlocked – cards, perks and cosmetics – along with your leaderboards will remain. So please make sure you are between runs before you update. If the game has already updated for you, you can change to the beta branch on Steam, where we've left the old build until you finish

But what an update – we’re thrilled to introduce some new cards, perks and cosmetics, along with a brand new ‘Challenge’ Mode, which creates custom runs featuring brand new modifiers.

Thought you were getting good at the game? Well how about we change some of the rules? Head on over to the Challenge menu where you’ll find some brand new ways to play.

The first Challenge is called ‘Bring The Heat’. Can you complete 18 holes when every card costs an additional Heat? It’s going to be tough – but, of course, there may be some cards or perks which will make life easier…

The second challenge is called ‘Bounce Ballad’ and… well, you’ll need to complete the first in order to find out more.

Every week, we will unlock two new challenges, so make sure to check back each week for new and fun ways to play the game! Unlike Daily Challenges, you can compete in these as much as you like – and every Challenge has a separate leaderboard, giving you even more opportunity to show off your prowess.

In addition to the new challenge mode, we’re also unveiling:

New Card: Mimic - Select a card to create a temporary copy to your hand.

New Card: Investor - Pay 5 coins and pick a card from the draw pile.

New Perk: Reactor Core - Increase Reactor heat capacity by 1.

New Perk: Regenerative Membrane - Reduce max energy by 3 (to a minimum of 1), but recharge 1 energy when entering a new level.

We’ve of course also squashed a bunch of bugs and tidied up some things here and there! Like last update we’ve also wiped the global leaderboard, so get back in the ring if you want a place at the top! Additionally, Daily Challenges may now be played up to a week back, but no more!

As ever, please do continue to share your shots via Discord and the socials. And look out for a teaser on the next update – it’s going to be a biggie, in more ways than one.

Thanks so much for playing,

Sandra and Jacob, Triheart Studio