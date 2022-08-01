Update 2.0 is live NOW

Steam Remote Play Together is now a thing!

invite your friends to any of the game modes like they are sitting next to you but please remember Steam does not support multiple keyboards.

FULL controller support!

this has been tweaked again and again but is now as good as its ever going to be.

NEW Co-op mode!

Play squash with a partner and go for and even bigger high score.

Unlockables!

Why have secrets if you aren't rewarded for them. unlocking them now rewards new paddles.

Three new achievements!

I know there are people who need a reason to keep playing after an update so these are for you.

More in-depth stat tracking!

Because you have to know just how many times you beat your friends.

Minor Changes

My to do list shows 61 new things but here are the highlights;

Almost every screen has been updated visually to make things a bit more interesting.

View Controls in-game.

"Press button to join" prompt to keep track of who you're paying against.

Notification when secrets are unlocked.

The usual bug and performance fixes.

I sincerely hope you are enjoying playing this game as much as I do making it, if you are why not leave a review, or join one of the socials and throw in a suggestion for what else you'd like to see.