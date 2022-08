Share · View all patches · Build 9229210 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 12:46:25 UTC by Wendy

①Feature

Automatically gain correspongding Spring Blessing (A.k.a red blessing) when choosing the first tower in the Test of courage.

②Tower

Keine's skill "Terakoya" will pick the tower with the highest level as target, and its range doubles.

③Eneny

Decrese the spelling frequency of Murasa's skill "Phantom Anchor strike"

Shadow Shield's effect change to "Damage taken is at most 20% max hp"

Fix a text error