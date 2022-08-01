 Skip to content

XpCade update for 1 August 2022

new minigames, new level, and player improvements

2 new minigames added, player speed is now realistic, next update maps will also be more suitable for the new speed.
A subway station level has been added. This is a loot level, where you have to survive waves of spiders, until the train arrives

