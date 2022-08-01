 Skip to content

Two Clusters Cold Haven update for 1 August 2022

Version 0.4.5

Version 0.4.5

Build 9229195

Most of side quests are no longer possible to complete in latter stage of the plot. So, I won’t be working on it until I am done with this route.
Since there are two other routes to work on, there is plenty of time to work on them.

⨭ Added

  1. Toby’s profile added to Extra / Characters.

  2. Story progression on Viviant: You can now finally enter Miguel’s place. Everything will be revealed there. The story ending is in sight.

  3. Story progression on Cold haven.

↹ Changed

  1. The social panel will now properly … unlist casualties.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1684761
  • Loading history…
