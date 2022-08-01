Version 0.4.5

Most of side quests are no longer possible to complete in latter stage of the plot. So, I won’t be working on it until I am done with this route.
Since there are two other routes to work on, there is plenty of time to work on them.
⨭ Added
-
Toby’s profile added to Extra / Characters.
-
Story progression on Viviant: You can now finally enter Miguel’s place. Everything will be revealed there. The story ending is in sight.
-
Story progression on Cold haven.
↹ Changed
- The social panel will now properly … unlist casualties.
Changed files in this update