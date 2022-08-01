Quick Progress Report

Hello!

I wanted to make this post to say thanks to everyone who have been so patient! It definitely made me feel a lot better about just how long this update is taking when I saw all of the support in the comments with the last announcement. Truth be told, I expected this update to take no longer than a month, but here we are anyway, eh?

Major Update 5 is still being worked on. For those that don't know, it's an update that involves a very significant change to Weapon Skills for Characters. As of today, this update only has 2 more Characters to go and then it's done. I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I'll be glad to move on to working on other things, because this update has been pretty exhausting!

I'm mostly making this post to let people know that work continues on the update. If you're a part of our Discord ( https://discord.com/invite/779FCkeeWT ) you most certainly already know this, but I know many of you don't want to deal with that sort of thing, so this post is for you.

I was going to share some images or .gif's of progress that's been made so far, but I decided not to. It's more fun if I don't spoil anything, so that when the update is finally here, you have a lot of stuff to dive into and check out and it's all a total mystery (outside of the one image I posted last time, that is).

Also, I've no doubt that for many of you, Nomad Survival is not very challenging. When this update is finished, it'll probably be even easier. That's why once this update is finished, I want to go straight into working on new maps. That's the current plan, but I digress. This was supposed to be a "quick" post!

Once again, thank you everyone for your support and your patience. Your kind words and reassurance have been great for my state of mind moving forward on this long update.