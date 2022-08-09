Forgive Me Father update 1.4 smoothens the gameplay!

We greet you, cultists,

The time has come for another update! We are really happy to see you enjoying Forgive Me Father and we want to keep it that way! That's why we tweaked, polished and fixed as many things as we were able to so you could play the game as smoothly as possible!

Changelog:

Enemies

Fixed boss 3 bullets sometimes passed through the walls.

Fixed boss 4 clones caused frames to drop.

Fixed boss 5 sometimes being invulnerable to Thunderonomicon rockets.

Levels

The Abyss - fixed player can get stuck by entering portal to door corridor for the second time after loading the game.

Gutter - fixed player can get stuck after picking up the blue key.

Hospital - fixed large frame drop when entering yellow key fight arena.

Hospital - fixed large frame drop when starting the last stage of the level.

Secret Lab - fixed loading a mid level save sometimes caused the player to spawn at level beginning.

City of Ancients - changed light complexity to increase performance on level.

City of Ancients - added no-bloom materials for switchers.

Treatment plant - fixed general sometimes gets tuck in place when triggered.

Boss 4 Arena - Moved saving chapel so that it does not go into the wall.

General Tweaks and Fixes

Asus Aura - fixed "WASD" buttons stay in movement key color after changing movement bindings to other keys.

Asus Aura - highlighted keys will now change their color after changing the binding assigned to them, not after pressing the return button.

Asus Aura - added custom theme color on Boss 5 Arena

Fixed player character was restarted back to Priest while restarting Endless Mode playing as Journalist.

Fixed Ammo Generator in some cases spawned extra ammunition even if there was one on the ground.

And that's it for today! Thank you very much for playing Forgive Me Father, we hanker to know how you enjoy your playthroughs, so come hang out to our Discord server!

For you music lovers, don't forget that we've also released Forgive Me Father soundtrack recently!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096920/Forgive_Me_Father_Soundtrack/