This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, Deadsiders!

We are about to release the critical Patch 0.3.1.1 that fixes server crashes.The hotfix will be deployed on servers at 11:00 am GMT / 04:00 am PDT on August 1st.

⚠️Warning:

The servers will be rebooted and may be temporarily unavailable during the update installation. The game client needs to be updated.



Join other survivors:

