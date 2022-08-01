Being Ball B7.0.0

Being Ball version B7.0.0 is live and brings with it our new friend Bobot!

With the help of Bobot, you can now jump.

In a future update the rest of the abilities will be accessible through different levels.

To jump, simply tap Space (keyboard) or Button South (gamepad).

In an upcoming updates, you will be able jump, glide, boost your speed and shield yourself from hazardous objects, after attaching Bobot at the designated positions and filling your energy bar with new energy pickups.

[table]

[tr] [th]Ability[/th] [th]Action (Keyboard)[/th] [th]Action (Gamepad)[/th] [/tr]

[tr] [td]Jump (Tap)[/td] [td]Space[/td] [td]Button South[/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td]Glide (Hold)[/td] [td]R[/td] [td]Left Trigger[/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td]Boost (Hold)[/td] [td]CTRL[/td] [td]Right Trigger[/td] [/tr]

[tr] [td]Shield (Tap)[/td] [td]F[/td] [td]Button West[/td] [/tr]

[/table]

More Additions:

Added hints to some levels.

Added boundaries for each level. The ball will now get destroyed on misadventures.

Changes:

Slight increase to the force applied to the rock ball while on ground. It’ll be a bit easier to move around with it now.

Reduced the bounciness of the leaves ball by half.

Some previous levels have been revisited to include new Bobot content.

Fixes: