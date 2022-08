Share · View all patches · Build 9228608 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hey all!

I am happy to say that the client can now track your mouse position!

That means you can now allow any asset to move based on your mouse cursor position.

For example you can now move your model slightly depending on your mouse position, or why not move your eyes!

Here are some screenshots!