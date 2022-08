Share · View all patches · Build 9228480 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 09:46:08 UTC by Wendy

Residents of Houhai Town! Here are this afternoon's fixes.

Your enthusiastic feedback! Clothing sales are temporarily disregarded regardless of whether or not the person being marketed owns it.

Added trunk and acceleration to carriers

