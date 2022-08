Residents of Houhai Town! Here are this afternoon's fixes.

Fix the issue that fool's island doesn't pick up people

Fix the issue that quest items are also lost to give away or push.

Fix the issue that some food does not recover and the number of stacks

Fix the problem that the BUFF value is at most 1 digit

Welcome to give us your feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.