Ver.1.0.2 Patch Release Notice (Aug 1)

・Improved the resolution of avatars in the conversation window and the costume preview when the display resolution is 4K or higher.
・All refresh rates that can be set on the display are now showed in the resolution options.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
・Improved the resolution of avatars in the conversation window and the costume preview when the display resolution is 4K or higher.
・All refresh rates that can be set on the display are now showed in the resolution options.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update