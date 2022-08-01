 Skip to content

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki update for 1 August 2022

Ver.1.0.2 Patch Release Notice (Aug 1)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Improved the resolution of avatars in the conversation window and the costume preview when the display resolution is 4K or higher.

・All refresh rates that can be set on the display are now showed in the resolution options.

