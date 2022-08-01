[UPDATE] VERSION 2.08.01

New UI (completely new design, style, high resolution elements)

Construction of "Outposts", improvement, resource extraction, resource transportation to the base

Added a new building "Gate" (functions to open / close the gate if there is at least one guard on them)

Added the ability to hide/show the log and map

Added "Outposts" at the place of previously captured locations (send squads with workers and vans / trucks to outposts to build an outpost and start extracting resources)

Added a new expedition for weapons (you can find rare collectible WWII rifles)

Added new building (Unloading station)

Added new research (Unloading Station Project)

Added new mechanics for workers (loading/unloading resources into cars)

Disabled camera restriction (now the location is fully accessible at the very beginning of the game)

Improved optimization for a large number of people

Improved overall game optimization (increase in FPS on weak PCs)

Changed the system of landing soldiers in transport (now through the right click on the transport)

Improved location "Forest", added resources, loot, objects, etc.

Improved system for displaying information about buildings in the game

Changed the system of taking loot (soldiers collect loot by order)

Fixed balance of bulletproof vests and helmets (more protection)

Fixed balance of rifles without optics (reduced priority for AI)

Fixed a critical error in bulletproof vests and helmets (damage was calculated not from the protection of the target, but from the protection of the shooter)

Fixed a critical AI bug for resource station workers

Fixed FPS drop

Fixed bug when selecting buildings

Fixed magazine

Fixed collision with some buildings (building houses)

Fixed bugs on the location "Village", "City"

Fixed bugs with entering / exiting the locations of your motorized units (cars disappeared at some locations)

Fixed level 2 watchtower (visibility distance)

Fixed money gain when implementing base economy

Fixed cursor (problem on large screen resolutions)

Fixed removal of cars from the location with a close grenade explosion

Fixed a critical bug in the collision of some resources, due to which workers got stuck (Resource Collection Points)

Fixed a bug where the ESC menu stopped appearing