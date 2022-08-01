Player now heals anywhere, but heals 50% faster while at your Camp
Solved issues related to building inside Caves / Dungeons
Archers no longer attack Totem (this was a bug)
Fixed Combat Icon scaling glitch
Fixed Spider layering issue
Several UI Enhancements
King of the Savage Realms update for 1 August 2022
Regular Update / Bug Fixes and Improvements
