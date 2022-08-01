 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 1 August 2022

Update #46

Dead Event update for 1 August 2022

Update #46

Hello Creatures! This update is about fixing some things and adjusting from last update.
Thank you for your support for my first game ever made this is a dream come true <3
I have made 345 changes to the game in 2 updates working my ass off, I'm trying my best to make everyone happy while keeping the vision for the game.

New Content:

Alien Elite (found in some of the flying sauces in the overworld)

General Changes:
  • Made Skeleton hitbox bigger.
  • Increased Koh basic attack range.
  • Increased Haalk basic attack range.
  • Fixed Kinglers Quest to give the crown hat.
  • Increased Charred Wood breaking Ash gain from 1 to 2.
  • Removed Branches from Charred Wood harvest.
  • Added Trophies Inventory UI.
  • Added Bounty Coins Inventory UI.
  • Lowered the font size on some UI.
  • Adjusted Ambient color in Dead Grounds.
  • Adjusted falling safety net in Dead Grounds.
  • Added some more TLC to Dead Grounds to make it more dense.
  • Increased the amount of monsters in Dead Grounds to make it more dense.
  • Increased Orange Lavacus rewards massively and item drop to 10, static spawn in the center of the 3 volcano's it spawns tentacles across the map.
  • Fixed some spots that you could fall thru the ground in Dead Grounds.
  • Fixed some things you could get stuck on in Dead Grounds.
  • Fixed PVP in Dead Grounds to not attack colony members or allys (no ally pvp).
  • Adjusted falling safety net in Overworld.
  • Adjusted border in Overworld.
  • Removed some map effects that caused lag in the Overworld.
  • Smashed a bug with camera clipping making chunks flicker.
  • Reduced skill points per level from 1 to 0.5.
  • Fixed a issue with not hitting monsters sometimes.
  • Buffed Magma Armor Pain Armor from 10 to 15.
  • Added more damage and less armor to Red Fire Keeper.
  • Reduced armor to Yellow Fire Keeper.
  • Removed block stat from all Fire Keepers.
  • Removed F key to pickup items due to a unfixable issue - walk over items instead for now.
  • Increased Item drop rates on human lieutenant from 3 to 10 and lowered the spawn delay from 300 to 5 seconds to make farming humans more viable.
  • Entrance for Dead Grounds remade.
  • Spawn for Dead Grounds changes.
  • Changed the spawn rates for Dead Grounds so the monsters stop dropping nothing.
  • Changed the spawn rates for Skeletons so the monsters stop dropping nothing.
  • Changed the turkey hat drop from %5 to %10.
  • Added trophy rewards to dungeon monsters and the bosses.
  • Fiber rate increased for dungeon monsters.
  • Changed the spawn rates for Skeletons so the monsters stop dropping nothing.
  • Nerfed Eye Of The Predator item from giving 30% dex to 1% dex per level.
  • Buffed Toxic Scythe changed attack speed from 0.005 to 0.015 per level.
  • Removed the extra duration per level on Scorpoid Rage Skill so its a flat 20 seconds.
  • Adjusted Scorpoid Impale skill so it will root target also increased stun duration for leveling the skill up.
  • Removed a lag effect on Dripple Pepper, increased the EXP gain reduced damage and duration.
  • Now there's a chance that you can loot roll random trophies from dungeon monsters.
  • Increased trophies amount on killing monsters in the dungeon.
  • Increased movement speed on both crystal bosses, raised the attack area, increased damage a bit and attack speed on purple crystal king.
  • Fixed a few stuck and exploit spots in the dungeon.
  • Changed Haalk natural armor gain, from 0.5 to 1 pain armor per level and removed the 0.01 armor per level for other damage attributes.
  • Removed % of block rate from Dragon Knight Armor
  • Removed Leaf Wand giving Bash skill levels.
  • Lowered Tremor Ice Chomp Freeze duration per level from 0.10 to 0.04.
  • Buffed Titan set to give more HP.
  • Buffed Titans will to give more HP, critical and block rate.
  • Buffed Strong Bones to give more HP and gave it block rate also removed % block rate.
  • Removed % block rate from Magma Core.
  • Removed % block rate from Magma Armor.
  • Increased Charred Wood HP from 100 to 5000.
  • Removed Crystal King summons, added some monsters in the room.
  • Fixed NPC shop UI and prices.
  • Changed how Haalk skill blast hits and increased damage.
  • Fixed some typos on Kill 10 Red Firekeepers Quest.
  • Fixed a issue with jumping and movement on some creatures like skitter.
  • Adjusted Summons UI.

