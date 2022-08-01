Update #46



Hello Creatures! This update is about fixing some things and adjusting from last update.

Thank you for your support for my first game ever made this is a dream come true <3

I have made 345 changes to the game in 2 updates working my ass off, I'm trying my best to make everyone happy while keeping the vision for the game.

New Content:

Alien Elite (found in some of the flying sauces in the overworld)

General Changes: