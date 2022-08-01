Update #46

Hello Creatures! This update is about fixing some things and adjusting from last update.
Thank you for your support for my first game ever made this is a dream come true <3
I have made 345 changes to the game in 2 updates working my ass off, I'm trying my best to make everyone happy while keeping the vision for the game.
New Content:
Alien Elite (found in some of the flying sauces in the overworld)
General Changes:
- Made Skeleton hitbox bigger.
- Increased Koh basic attack range.
- Increased Haalk basic attack range.
- Fixed Kinglers Quest to give the crown hat.
- Increased Charred Wood breaking Ash gain from 1 to 2.
- Removed Branches from Charred Wood harvest.
- Added Trophies Inventory UI.
- Added Bounty Coins Inventory UI.
- Lowered the font size on some UI.
- Adjusted Ambient color in Dead Grounds.
- Adjusted falling safety net in Dead Grounds.
- Added some more TLC to Dead Grounds to make it more dense.
- Increased the amount of monsters in Dead Grounds to make it more dense.
- Increased Orange Lavacus rewards massively and item drop to 10, static spawn in the center of the 3 volcano's it spawns tentacles across the map.
- Fixed some spots that you could fall thru the ground in Dead Grounds.
- Fixed some things you could get stuck on in Dead Grounds.
- Fixed PVP in Dead Grounds to not attack colony members or allys (no ally pvp).
- Adjusted falling safety net in Overworld.
- Adjusted border in Overworld.
- Removed some map effects that caused lag in the Overworld.
- Smashed a bug with camera clipping making chunks flicker.
- Reduced skill points per level from 1 to 0.5.
- Fixed a issue with not hitting monsters sometimes.
- Buffed Magma Armor Pain Armor from 10 to 15.
- Added more damage and less armor to Red Fire Keeper.
- Reduced armor to Yellow Fire Keeper.
- Removed block stat from all Fire Keepers.
- Removed F key to pickup items due to a unfixable issue - walk over items instead for now.
- Increased Item drop rates on human lieutenant from 3 to 10 and lowered the spawn delay from 300 to 5 seconds to make farming humans more viable.
- Entrance for Dead Grounds remade.
- Spawn for Dead Grounds changes.
- Changed the spawn rates for Dead Grounds so the monsters stop dropping nothing.
- Changed the spawn rates for Skeletons so the monsters stop dropping nothing.
- Changed the turkey hat drop from %5 to %10.
- Added trophy rewards to dungeon monsters and the bosses.
- Fiber rate increased for dungeon monsters.
- Changed the spawn rates for Skeletons so the monsters stop dropping nothing.
- Nerfed Eye Of The Predator item from giving 30% dex to 1% dex per level.
- Buffed Toxic Scythe changed attack speed from 0.005 to 0.015 per level.
- Removed the extra duration per level on Scorpoid Rage Skill so its a flat 20 seconds.
- Adjusted Scorpoid Impale skill so it will root target also increased stun duration for leveling the skill up.
- Removed a lag effect on Dripple Pepper, increased the EXP gain reduced damage and duration.
- Now there's a chance that you can loot roll random trophies from dungeon monsters.
- Increased trophies amount on killing monsters in the dungeon.
- Increased movement speed on both crystal bosses, raised the attack area, increased damage a bit and attack speed on purple crystal king.
- Fixed a few stuck and exploit spots in the dungeon.
- Changed Haalk natural armor gain, from 0.5 to 1 pain armor per level and removed the 0.01 armor per level for other damage attributes.
- Removed % of block rate from Dragon Knight Armor
- Removed Leaf Wand giving Bash skill levels.
- Lowered Tremor Ice Chomp Freeze duration per level from 0.10 to 0.04.
- Buffed Titan set to give more HP.
- Buffed Titans will to give more HP, critical and block rate.
- Buffed Strong Bones to give more HP and gave it block rate also removed % block rate.
- Removed % block rate from Magma Core.
- Removed % block rate from Magma Armor.
- Increased Charred Wood HP from 100 to 5000.
- Removed Crystal King summons, added some monsters in the room.
- Fixed NPC shop UI and prices.
- Changed how Haalk skill blast hits and increased damage.
- Fixed some typos on Kill 10 Red Firekeepers Quest.
- Fixed a issue with jumping and movement on some creatures like skitter.
- Adjusted Summons UI.
Changed files in this update