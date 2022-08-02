Shredders PATCH 1.36

Shredders of the world, hello!
[PATCH 1.36 NOTES]
- Nose and trail presses!
- Trick guide!
- Exposed speedFX option
- Better braking (+fix brake issues in switch)
- New lookback camera (needs to be activated in settings)
- Improved feedback system (vibrations & audio)
- Improved board bending
- Improved replay system
- Fix for the multiplayer disconnect issue
- Accessible and playable Half-pipe
- Smarter voice lines in story mode (narrative unchanged, less repetition of common voice lines)
- Audio fixes in missions
- Ability to reset your progression
- Bugfixes
[WHAT'S TO COME ?]
We are working on new parks and enhanced multiplayer fun, summer updates will only be minor fixes, aiming for colder times for bigger updates.
Take care and enjoy yourselves,
The Shredders team
Changed files in this update