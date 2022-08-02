Shredders PATCH 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 9227854 · Last edited 2 August 2022 – 05:52:11 UTC by Wendy

Shredders of the world, hello!

[PATCH 1.36 NOTES]

Nose and trail presses!

Trick guide!

Exposed speedFX option

Better braking (+fix brake issues in switch)

New lookback camera (needs to be activated in settings)

Improved feedback system (vibrations & audio)

Improved board bending

Improved replay system

Fix for the multiplayer disconnect issue

Accessible and playable Half-pipe

Smarter voice lines in story mode (narrative unchanged, less repetition of common voice lines)

Audio fixes in missions

Ability to reset your progression

Bugfixes

[WHAT'S TO COME ?]

We are working on new parks and enhanced multiplayer fun, summer updates will only be minor fixes, aiming for colder times for bigger updates.

Take care and enjoy yourselves,

The Shredders team