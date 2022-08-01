Warbox 0.0.3.0

Since we are upgrading to Unreal Engine 5, we had to remake and rework a lot of things. You may encounter a whole lot of new bugs and issues as well as some features missing that were in the previous version. Please bear with us as we slowly work and make progress to fix bugs and remake all of the previous content Warbox has had in previous versions of the game.

Gore and wounds are still being worked on. A lot of our most recent work waws focused on the customization system improvements as well as the Unreal Engine 5 upgrade process.

UPGRADED TO UNREAL ENGINE 5

Using New Technology such as

Lumen Global Illumination (ALL maps updated)

Nanite (Photoscanned Maps In the FUTURE)

Chaos Physics (Improved Physics System)

Metahumans (Improved Character Models)

NEW CONTENT

Facial Animations

AI Improvements

AI simple squad formation behavior

Weapon Attachments

MCX

Reflex Sight

ACOG Scope

Specter Scope

30rd Steel Mag

30rd Polymer Mag

40rd Polymer Mag

60rd Drum

100rd Drum

Round Suppressor

Square Suppressor

CUSTOMIZATION OVERHAUL

Gear Camos

Gear Camo Tints

Gear Versions

Prone System (WIP)

Voice Acting

American_03

American_04

Australian_01

Australian_02

British_01

Ukrainian_01

Command System

Customize your factions, Commander!

Added AI Commander Behavior (Dynamically call in Air support)

AI React to Command Abilities

Artillery

Airstrikes

Smoke Artillery

Voices Ready for Command System

American_01

American_02

American_03

American_04

Australian_01

Australian_02

British_01

Russian_01

German_01

Spanish_01

Ukrainian_01

NEW CHANGES

Third Person Gameplay Improvements

Dynamic crosshair

Spread/Accuracy

After taking leg damage the character will enter limping state if below half health

Character will use shouting voice lines after taking damage

Blood Surrounding Wounds

AI will enter combat mode when spotting dead bodies

AI will enter combat mode when enemy artillery impacts

AI will enter combat mode when enemy airstrikes impact

AI SquadLeaders will order their Squads to take cover when enemy artillery lands

AI SquadLeaders will order their Squads to take cover when enemy airstrikes land

Ragdoll Impacts leave blood splatter depending on the force of the impact

Bullet Impact force lowered on Ragdolls

Increase cooldown on AI "Moveout" Voice Lines

New Aircraft sounds

New Airstrike sounds

Changed Arena Map main bases to capturable

BUGFIXES

Main Menu Display Faction sometimes not showing

AI Squadleaders not standing within capture radius of objectives

AI Subordinates not finding a squad to join

Pressing F in the customization screen breaks UI

Impacts and Explosions on snowy surfaces

Fixed Fullscreen settings

M18 Stuck on Floor

ASVAL Stuck on Floor

OPTIMIZATION