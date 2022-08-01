Warbox 0.0.3.0

Since we are upgrading to Unreal Engine 5, we had to remake and rework a lot of things. You may encounter a whole lot of new bugs and issues as well as some features missing that were in the previous version. Please bear with us as we slowly work and make progress to fix bugs and remake all of the previous content Warbox has had in previous versions of the game.
Gore and wounds are still being worked on. A lot of our most recent work waws focused on the customization system improvements as well as the Unreal Engine 5 upgrade process.
UPGRADED TO UNREAL ENGINE 5
Using New Technology such as
- Lumen Global Illumination (ALL maps updated)
- Nanite (Photoscanned Maps In the FUTURE)
- Chaos Physics (Improved Physics System)
- Metahumans (Improved Character Models)
NEW CONTENT
- Facial Animations
- AI Improvements
- AI simple squad formation behavior
Weapon Attachments
MCX
- Reflex Sight
- ACOG Scope
- Specter Scope
- 30rd Steel Mag
- 30rd Polymer Mag
- 40rd Polymer Mag
- 60rd Drum
- 100rd Drum
- Round Suppressor
- Square Suppressor
CUSTOMIZATION OVERHAUL
Gear Camos
Gear Camo Tints
Gear Versions
- Prone System (WIP)
Voice Acting
- American_03
- American_04
- Australian_01
- Australian_02
- British_01
- Ukrainian_01
Command System
Customize your factions, Commander!
- Added AI Commander Behavior (Dynamically call in Air support)
- AI React to Command Abilities
- Artillery
- Airstrikes
- Smoke Artillery
Voices Ready for Command System
American_01
American_02
American_03
American_04
Australian_01
Australian_02
British_01
Russian_01
German_01
Spanish_01
Ukrainian_01
NEW CHANGES
Third Person Gameplay Improvements
Dynamic crosshair
Spread/Accuracy
After taking leg damage the character will enter limping state if below half health
Character will use shouting voice lines after taking damage
Blood Surrounding Wounds
AI will enter combat mode when spotting dead bodies
AI will enter combat mode when enemy artillery impacts
AI will enter combat mode when enemy airstrikes impact
AI SquadLeaders will order their Squads to take cover when enemy artillery lands
AI SquadLeaders will order their Squads to take cover when enemy airstrikes land
Ragdoll Impacts leave blood splatter depending on the force of the impact
Bullet Impact force lowered on Ragdolls
Increase cooldown on AI "Moveout" Voice Lines
New Aircraft sounds
New Airstrike sounds
Changed Arena Map main bases to capturable
BUGFIXES
- Main Menu Display Faction sometimes not showing
- AI Squadleaders not standing within capture radius of objectives
- AI Subordinates not finding a squad to join
- Pressing F in the customization screen breaks UI
- Impacts and Explosions on snowy surfaces
- Fixed Fullscreen settings
- M18 Stuck on Floor
- ASVAL Stuck on Floor
OPTIMIZATION
- Improved lag spikes from shrapnel effects on characters (When multiple characters are blown up at once)
- Improved lag from weapon pickups
