Share · View all patches · Build 9227505 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 07:09:13 UTC by Wendy

‘Trash is Fun’ Original Soundtrack is a 23-minute long exciting chaos and a crazy fun mood. It is a vibrant mix of pop rock music with hints of prog rock, electronic and orchestral elements, alongside childish xylophone and other surprise nuances.

Dive into this one-of-a-kind, energetic post-apocalyptic world with six headbanging tracks!

Get ‘Trash is Fun’ on Steam

All the money from selling will go to the charity for Ukraine.

Together we'll win! Glory to Ukraine!