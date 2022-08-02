Minor Story Addition & Other Improvements

New Cutscene

A new cutscene has been added that takes in place between Practice Playground & Hectic Highway has been added to the Story Mode. ***

Others

The power-boxes on Charming Chopper & Hectic Highway have new sound effects.

All tables with Racepipes have received minor performance improvements.

The plunger firing strength has been modified and randomness has been changed on the following arcade tables: Barricade Barrage, Catch-a-Rabbit, Firing Frenzy, Scary Scorer, Soccer Showdown, Whack-a-Rabbit.

Trial descriptions have been cleaned up on the following tables: Blissful Builder, Construction Chaos, Crazy Carnival, Graceful Games, Great Gamble, Hectic Highway, Magical Meadows, Practice Playground, Radical Railway, Silly Circus, Training Tracks, Wacky West, Wonderful Willows

Q: This is near the beginning, why was it added?

A: It was brought to my attention that the latter half of the game had the majority of cutscenes and that you play 4 tables in a row without any story in-between. This is to help with the game’s pacing. Not only this, but certain elements of the story were lost when converting the game from a 3D platformer to a pinball game and I felt this would help clarify a few things.

Q: I already beat this part of the story though, how does this impact me?

A: Unfortunately, you will not be able to access your current point in Story mode until you watch this cutscene. However, you can simply load it and click skip if you aren’t interested in watching it. Then simply quit out of Story mode and your previous progress will be restored. Sorry for the inconvenience.