v0.36.2 - Bugfixing for Save/Load

This version contains two critical fixes:

Cannot load games at all (root cause issues with the MuiscaNameGenerator state)

Exploit: Raiding parties not saved

We renewed our commitment to take the game out of Early Access, this includes a person from Slashware working full time on playtesting the game and coming out with ideas for improvement within the constraints of its development. This version includes some cheat options to ease that work too (You can't touch them tho).

I'm also in the middle of developing some important improvements in the setup of the runs, being able to customize them and set up the initial party, I hope this will be available next week