空気読み。オンライン update for 1 August 2022

1.2.0 | Update (August 1st)

Hello, this is the development team.

Thank you for playing our Early Access version.
We are pleased to announce that the maintenance associated with the ver1.2.0 update has been successfully completed.

The contents of the update are as follows

◆Launched Private Match

◆Adjustment of some avatar items

◆Changed leaderboard display

◆Changed voting time

◆Display of player rank on the matching

◆Added display of purchased Support Medals

Thank you for your cooperation in maintenance.
Please wait for a while as we will continue to update the site for your further enjoyment.

We have released this title as an early access version in order to build it up together with you, with your support, opinions and messages.
We hope you will continue to support us in our ongoing development.
Thank you very much for your support.

