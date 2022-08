Share · View all patches · Build 9227156 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 10:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks! This is a small hotfox update for the recent "Go-Faster Stripes" update with the following fixes:

Fixes crash when opening the icon selection window during ability editing.

Fixes idle monsters often not rendering during the first eight or so seconds after loading a save.

Big thanks to everyone for the reports of those issues!

-T