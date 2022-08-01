 Skip to content

Glider Sim update for 1 August 2022

Update 1.6.6_EarlyAccess - Multiplayer Voice / Radio Chat

Share · View all patches · Build 9227122 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add radio chat button to all control methods and update UI accordingly.
-Press and hold to talk over the radio while in a multiplayer session.
-Decrease wind and glider sounds to hear radio more clearly.
-Add option to “Force Off Wind and Thermal Visualization” for a multilayer room.
-Add option “Enable Mid-Air Collisions” for a multiplayer room.
-Make multiplayer names a bit smaller.
-Organize wind settings all under 1 tab.
-Enable the ability to toggle off/ on wind particles while flying and have the setting save.
-Update the way the glider stalls to make landings more realistic.
-Make thermal particles a tad bigger and easier to see.
-Update turning physics.
-Update the speed-wing to be more realistic and easier to control.
-Increase brake sensitivity input while flying speed-wing.
-UI updates.
-Fix some UI buttons not vibrating in VR.
-Change the way speedbar input is applied using Xbox or PlayStation controller.
-Add Discord button to main menu social media links.

