Update 1.6.6_EarlyAccess - Multiplayer Voice / Radio Chat

-Add radio chat button to all control methods and update UI accordingly.

-Press and hold to talk over the radio while in a multiplayer session.

-Decrease wind and glider sounds to hear radio more clearly.

-Add option to “Force Off Wind and Thermal Visualization” for a multilayer room.

-Add option “Enable Mid-Air Collisions” for a multiplayer room.

-Make multiplayer names a bit smaller.

-Organize wind settings all under 1 tab.

-Enable the ability to toggle off/ on wind particles while flying and have the setting save.

-Update the way the glider stalls to make landings more realistic.

-Make thermal particles a tad bigger and easier to see.

-Update turning physics.

-Update the speed-wing to be more realistic and easier to control.

-Increase brake sensitivity input while flying speed-wing.

-UI updates.

-Fix some UI buttons not vibrating in VR.

-Change the way speedbar input is applied using Xbox or PlayStation controller.

-Add Discord button to main menu social media links.