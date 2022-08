Share · View all patches · Build 9227055 · Last edited 1 August 2022 – 04:09:09 UTC by Wendy

v0.5.0.1: Beta Version

Laypo Apoc Survival

Added:

Days 16 to 28 have been added

Added Steel knife crafting Recipe

Added Steel knife to player

Added Steel knife to chest

Added sounds for berry bushes

Added new menu tab "Terrain interaction"

Fixes:

Player no longer gets stuck inside wooden walls

Fixed wall collisions

Changes:

Bow arrows now do 5 damage instead of 10 to zombies

"Fixed" wooden wall movement and collision