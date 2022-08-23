New Food Cosmicube & Patches

Hi Crewmates!



We just released the latest update to Among Us, featuring some more fixes and quality of life updates. Here’s what you can expect in version 2022.8.23, out now on all platforms!

New stuff and patch highlights:

Food Cosmicubes! Spend your beans (and stars) on all new food themed cosmetics. You will look like an absolute snack. You may in fact look a little too delicious and be murdered by an Impostor but at least... uh.... hm.... Anyways it’s available now!

Change the map from the lobby without restarting. I’ve seen you all be like “wow that took you long enough” and yeah! It sure has! What are you gonna do fight me???? (Please do not fight me, I am weak and cry easily.)

New featured page on the store. A new way to display new or interesting Cosmicubes and cosmetics. These will have their own section at the top of the store!

Star purchasing also have an updated tab with a shiny new look

Beans and Pods multiplier SFX now tied to the SFX volume slider. Now you can control how loud you want your gains to be!

Other changes:

Can now close Announcements with the ESC key on PC

Door logs now display player icon cosmetics

Store and inventory changes:

New store sorting: the store is now sorted from newest to oldest

Visual indicator to show which cosmetics and Cosmicubes you’ve already purchased

Added a limited time banner for future cosmetics & Cosmicubes that it applies to

Sanctions and censoring changes:

Sanctions now display correctly instead of a general error when trying to enter matchmaking

Before you’d see this:

Now it’ll say something similar to this:

Links are now properly censored in chat

Warnings are now issued for censored links

Friends List and accounts:

Friends List now displays in alphabetical order

Win 10 - Players are now moved into their friend’s lobby when accepting invites from the game bar

Users are properly signed into account if they are given account linking permissions

And those are the changes on the game side! If you want to see the bug fixes we’ve made (and we’ve made a bunch!) read Krys’ Bug Zone below to get the details.

We’re still working on Hide n Seek as our next big content update to the game, and a ton of progress is being made there. You might still see some fun collabs pop up in the meantime though!

Wheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee.

Cheers,

Victoria



Hiya! Hope you’re all cooling off with a cold beverage in the Cafeteria.

Bug fixes were definitely a thing this time around, and we’re super happy we got to smash a bunch of outstanding bugs that were giving you grief.

But first, let me reach out to YOU and thank you for being such outstanding members of our community. Whenever there are instances of bad behavior in our game, you are quick to act and help our team address these issues and enact any appropriate actions. In case you need a refresher, here’s how you report someone in-game:

In the Lobby or during meetings, open the Chat.

Click on the Kick icon.

Select the player you want to report.

Click on Report.

Select the reason for the report.

Click on Confirm.

If someone is engaging in illegal activity, please use the in-game report function and send us an email at support@innersloth.com with what you reported and your Among Us Account ID. We appreciate you!

Alrighty. On to the crunchy bugs. Let’s take a closer look at what we've addressed:

Some hat cosmetics needed minor tweaks to display correctly

Updated names on a few Airship Cosmetics

Fixed cosmetics overrunning chat window when scrolling through messages

Implement Login flow on iOS and Google Play (users 13 and younger) – users will be able to login with a Temporary Account

Mira HQ – Vitals for Scientist now shows ‘Comms Sabotaged’ message when Impostor initiates Sabotage action

Mira HQ – Fixed issue where colorblind text displayed in Door Log even if setting was inactive

Friends List – Requests are now received correctly after adjusting the “Friend & Lobby Invites” option multiple times

Fixed SFX audio on Empty Garbage task

Fixed SFX track playing on music track during decontaminate task in The Airship

Fixed missing animation frame of Twitch Glitch pet during idle animation

Fixed character icon highlighting during Emergency Meetings

Fixed issue where Colorblind Text and Streamer Mode settings were skipped when attempting to select with a controller while in active gameplay

In-game bug reporting – This helps us Sloths and isn’t really anything you have to worry about, but the game is now able to better log any errors, so we have more insight on bugs

Egypt Server Issues – Fix for network and connectivity for players in Egypt on all platforms

PHEW, speaking of cold beverages earlier, I could really go for some boba. Do you think Crewmates all hang out and drink boba in the Cafeteria? Is boba deadly in the hands of an Impostor? I could really go for some Impostor boba fanart...

Tapioca-ly yours,

Krys



Note from Victoria: Popping in here to unnecessarily tell you all my normal boba tea order is a roasted oolong milk tea with 30% sugar, no ice, with pudding. Tweet at us your normal drink orders!!

Congrats on making it down to the fun zone for August! I’m t̶h̶e̶ ̶f̶i̶n̶a̶l̶ ̶b̶o̶ss̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶d̶e̶v̶ ̶l̶o̶g̶ Dors (please don’t fight me either). Victoria and Krys covered lots of ground on our highlights and bug fixes, so I found a few fun pieces from the community! Be sure to check out our [full dev log](https://www.innersloth.com/new-food-cosmicubes--patches/(opens in a new tab)) to see some really fun creations.

I'll be on the look out for more fun creations for us all to sink our teeth into but that's all for now, Crewmates! I'm off to get some Taro boba (with strawberry popping bubbles).

TTFN,

Dors

