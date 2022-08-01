Eav 19.4 is live!

Eav 19.4, is now live Mortal, upping the mayhem to eleven! Along with two new chapters, comes various quality of life changes, bug fixes, and new additions.

New Chapters 10 & 11, may now be unlocked within the select menu. Test your resolve against the hordes of hell in these new challenging environments.

New Mac 10 + Bolter, have been added in with 19.4. During testing phases, I had realized unarmed chapter starts needed yet another round of buffing. Dying on a run could be very discouraging, knowing you may not have the tools required to proceed. To help remedy some of these restarts, I have reworked the Mac 10 to make a glorious return, akimbo as well! This new workhorse of a weapon is being reintroduced to help keep those unarmed restarts in check. Expect to see a bit of them lying around later chapter starts from now on.

As for the Bolter, lets just say - this weapon will let slay heretics with ease. Chambered in .50 AE, this beast of a weapon will greatly please any Mortal who wields it. It currently can not be held akimbo, similar to the p99 silenced pistol as it can only be discovered from a secret. This may change in the future with the addition of harder chapters and the weapon may see regular use.

Weapon Changes, for various weapons have been made. Certain sounds, fire rates, and many other variables have been tweaked for quality of life. The Tommy's gunfire sounds have been drastically improved, making it a much more enjoyable option.

New Rejuvenation Tome, was added to our line of power ups. These tomes will permanently increase max hunger & thirst amounts by five.

Pickup Buffs, all food & drinks amounts have been increased by various amounts. Rarer items have significantly been buffed. (e.g. wilka bars, pies, beer etc.) Ammo pickups will now always provide a minimum of 10 rounds before rolling for more as well. To see all stat changes, they will be posted within our change logs topic in the steam discussions section.

Inventory Icons, were adjusted to make new weapon additions easier to add. It should also be much easier to see exactly which slot is selected.

Act 2's finale is still currently being developed. I want our next prime evil's fight to be more challenging and unique than the first. So prepare yourself Mortal, for the horrors that will lie ahead... and good luck!