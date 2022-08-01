On Your Hands: Episode 2 Remake

The Ooblterran architects of the Followers Research Division have been hard at work, refining the look and feel of Ooblterra. They've made massive improvements to all the environments you know and love, with special attention and care given to their two research facilities, the Security Bot Factory, and the Research Headquarters.
This update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:
LEVEL SELECT
Upon clicking "Load Game", you will now be greeted with a new screen that displays your latest save.
Clicking "Next" will bring you to a level select menu, divided by chapters. Previous saves will stick! You can also track your secret crystals found, so happy hunting!
GENERAL
- Player movement has been improved
- Held Buttons have been remodeled
- Keys have been remodeled
- Keys no longer pick up automatically
- New music for several levels
- New "puzzle complete" jingle
- Interactive objects should be more responsive
- Several new sound effects
- HUD now notifies player when codex entry is added
- Player is now notified of new codex entries in pause menu/codex menu
- Right click now exits UI
- Console password has been changed
- Settings menu navigation should be more intuitive
- Performance Improvements
EPISODE 1
- Map01: Added Staretrees
- Map01: Added Yagullfs
- Map01: Added dubious creatures all over the place
- Map01: Other minor and major visual changes
- Map01: Voice line improvements
- Map02: Added dubious creatures in certain areas
- Map02: Improved bridge physics
- Map02: Added more detailing to secret tower
- Map02: Added ranger station at end of level
- Map02: Added Map05 preview
- Map02: Added important feature
- Map02: Added caves
- Map03: All puzzles reworked
- Map03: He moved.
- Map04: First two sections reworked to communicate story
- Map04: Hunter Bot hints reworked
- Map05: Lighting Improvements
- Map05: Prot now draws the battery on his hand when he obtains it
- Map05: "Episode End" menu added
EPISODE 2
- Map06: Added Police Station interior
- Map06: Added Firehouse interior
- Map06: Added Government Building interior
- Map06: Minor changes to Security Bot puzzle
- Map06: New voice lines added
- Map06: Teleporter replaced with path to Cathedral
- Map07: Teleporter replaced with path from City
- Map07: First puzzle reworked
- Map07: New voice lines added
- Map07: Purple Held Button puzzle reworked
- Map08: Entirely Revamped! New visuals, creatures, rooms, and lore to find!
- Map08: New choice added to end of level
- Map08: Added Sprint Totem
- Map09: Grinder AI rework
- Map10: New voice line
- Map10: Minor rework to right side puzzle
Future changes are still to come, but we hope you'll enjoy the new changes!
As always, please let us know if you find any bugs or have any suggestions.
Changed files in this update