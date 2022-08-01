On Your Hands: Episode 2 Remake

The Ooblterran architects of the Followers Research Division have been hard at work, refining the look and feel of Ooblterra. They've made massive improvements to all the environments you know and love, with special attention and care given to their two research facilities, the Security Bot Factory, and the Research Headquarters.

This update should be applied automatically when you restart On Your Hands. The major changes include:

LEVEL SELECT

Upon clicking "Load Game", you will now be greeted with a new screen that displays your latest save.

Clicking "Next" will bring you to a level select menu, divided by chapters. Previous saves will stick! You can also track your secret crystals found, so happy hunting!

GENERAL

Player movement has been improved

Held Buttons have been remodeled

Keys have been remodeled

Keys no longer pick up automatically

New music for several levels

New "puzzle complete" jingle

Interactive objects should be more responsive

Several new sound effects

HUD now notifies player when codex entry is added

Player is now notified of new codex entries in pause menu/codex menu

Right click now exits UI

Console password has been changed

Settings menu navigation should be more intuitive

Performance Improvements

EPISODE 1

Map01: Added Staretrees

Map01: Added Yagullfs

Map01: Added dubious creatures all over the place

Map01: Other minor and major visual changes

Map01: Voice line improvements

Map02: Added dubious creatures in certain areas

Map02: Improved bridge physics

Map02: Added more detailing to secret tower

Map02: Added ranger station at end of level

Map02: Added Map05 preview

Map02: Added important feature

Map02: Added caves

Map03: All puzzles reworked

Map03: He moved.

Map04: First two sections reworked to communicate story

Map04: Hunter Bot hints reworked

Map05: Lighting Improvements

Map05: Prot now draws the battery on his hand when he obtains it

Map05: "Episode End" menu added

EPISODE 2

Map06: Added Police Station interior

Map06: Added Firehouse interior

Map06: Added Government Building interior

Map06: Minor changes to Security Bot puzzle

Map06: New voice lines added

Map06: Teleporter replaced with path to Cathedral

Map07: Teleporter replaced with path from City

Map07: First puzzle reworked

Map07: New voice lines added

Map07: Purple Held Button puzzle reworked

Map08: Entirely Revamped! New visuals, creatures, rooms, and lore to find!

Map08: New choice added to end of level

Map08: Added Sprint Totem

Map09: Grinder AI rework

Map10: New voice line

Map10: Minor rework to right side puzzle

Future changes are still to come, but we hope you'll enjoy the new changes!

As always, please let us know if you find any bugs or have any suggestions.