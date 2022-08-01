 Skip to content

StarBallMadNess update for 1 August 2022

1.10.5 LightOverHaul!

Today's update 1.10.5 LightOverHaul! contains various changes/enhancements ranging from shadow issues & light buffering. To level changes & GUI additions. Lately update frequency has been a focus the plan is to have at least three updates a month as StarBallMadNess ramps up for 1.0 release The twentieth level is currently underway, although it does not have a firm release date at this time. Many levels have now been made easier, for a more enjoyable experience. Harder levels for players that desire a challenge, will be available beyond level twenty. I'd like a moment to thank all the early access supporters, without you StarBallMadNess wouldn't be where it is today. As always happy gaming :)

ChangeLog

  • Added Antialias 8x,16x,32x
  • Shadows tweaked/fixed across all the levels + Buffering!
  • Level Nineteen improved a few performance leaks that caused fps drops.
  • Improved lighting/tweaks to level design for Christmas Special.
  • Lvl Eighteen has been made slightly easier, added a stopper.
  • Lvl Nine has been made easier, slowed down a couple very fast obstacles.
  • Lvl Thirteen has been made easier, obstacles have been slowed slightly.
  • Lvl Fourteen Enhanced/improved.
  • Fixed across all levels a finish line issue where the player didn't haft to touch the finish
  • Changes to lvl Ten, when killed by the spinner you aren't locked out of that area anymore

