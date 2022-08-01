Today's update 1.10.5 LightOverHaul! contains various changes/enhancements ranging from shadow issues & light buffering. To level changes & GUI additions. Lately update frequency has been a focus the plan is to have at least three updates a month as StarBallMadNess ramps up for 1.0 release The twentieth level is currently underway, although it does not have a firm release date at this time. Many levels have now been made easier, for a more enjoyable experience. Harder levels for players that desire a challenge, will be available beyond level twenty. I'd like a moment to thank all the early access supporters, without you StarBallMadNess wouldn't be where it is today. As always happy gaming :)



ChangeLog