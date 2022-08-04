Moonglow Bay 1.06 now shipping out with additional tweaks and fixes

⛵ Hey friends, hope you’ve been enjoying Moonglow Bay 1.05. ⛵



Following on from this, we’ve made some further tweaks to the game to improve the overall experience as well as address some of your individual concerns.

Update 1.06 includes the following updates:

A collision has been adjusted on North Beach so your net will no longer get stuck in the sand when catching sand fleas

You were previously able to activate a questline too early in Chapter 4 which caused your playthrough to lock up. This has been fixed and should no longer occur.

Thank you for continuing to share your gameplay experiences with us. If you’re still experiencing any issues with the game, please let us know below, via the Moonglow Bay Social Media Channels or on the Steam Forums.🎣