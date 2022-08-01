Graduated Fix Update for August 1

 Skip to content

Graduated update for 1 August 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9226435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Residents of Backwater Town! Here are this morning's fixes.

  • Inspiration system adjustment, late difficulty down
  • Fix tree cutting flashback issue
  • Fix the problem of incorrect display of card battle damage blood value, etc.
  • Repair the problem of wrong display of item recovery value
  • Repair the problem that the task of peace and prosperity cannot be completed
  • Improve sleep recovery energy
  • Decrease the speed of becoming hungry
  • Add chicken coop and cow shed, which can be made at workbench.

Welcome to give us your feedback on bugs!
Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.

