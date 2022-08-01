Graduated Fix Update for August 1

Residents of Backwater Town! Here are this morning's fixes.

Inspiration system adjustment, late difficulty down

Fix tree cutting flashback issue

Fix the problem of incorrect display of card battle damage blood value, etc.

Repair the problem of wrong display of item recovery value

Repair the problem that the task of peace and prosperity cannot be completed

Improve sleep recovery energy

Decrease the speed of becoming hungry

Add chicken coop and cow shed, which can be made at workbench.

Welcome to give us your feedback on bugs!

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.