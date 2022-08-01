 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3D Joys update for 1 August 2022

3D Joys 0.1.5 (3D controllers!)

Share · View all patches · Build 9226431 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.1.5

  • Updated the instruction for the controls to be 3d models of vr controllers

*Known bug when resizing the center of the 3d joy smaller than what it is can sometimes not register a wall collision making you select the wall twice

Changed files in this update

Depot 2025281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link