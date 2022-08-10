🚀 Prologue Has Been Released! 🚀

Hi Builders,

Finally, Technicity: Prologue is available for you to enjoy, and it's free!

This is a prologue for Technicity, so that you can have a first experience of what you'll be able to create in this game.

The Prologue includes:

first-person city-building mechanics with powerful tools that allow you to build faster and bigger

online co-op mode: invite your Steam friends to your world

Steam Workshop support: share your building prefabs and custom items, see what the community has created

tasks and job: inhabitants come to your city and you can interact with them with jobs in various places like taxi station and warehouse

You can also add the full game to wishlist now to make sure you are notified when it's released:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/781180/Technicity/

Thanks again for your support and if you didn't already join our Discord, feel free to come in and share your ideas and suggestions for the game!